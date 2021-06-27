Formula 1 | Will the Mercedes team now succeed in creating the right tactics for Valtteri Bottas? HS follows the Austrian F1 race moment by moment

The Formula One race will be run on Sunday in Austria.

Formula the eighth race of season one will be run in Austria on the Spielberg track – where the next race will also be run in a week.

HS follows the Styrian F1 race moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

In Saturday’s time, the Red Bull stable took the pole position Max Verstappen. Second was the Mercedes team Valtteri Bottas, but due to Friday ‘s practice match, the Finn received a penalty of three starting squares, and the starting point became the Fifth Square.

The second box went to the Mercedes stable To Lewis Hamilton. The following starting points took McLaren Lando Norris and Red Bull Sergio Perez.

Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Räikkönen the starting box is number 18.

Read more: Valtteri Bottas commented on the constant complaints of the F1 teams: “Everyone is trying to fight each other”

Read more: Max Verstappen drove to the pole in Styrian gp, second place finisher Valtteri Bottas will start the race from the fifth square