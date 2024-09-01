Sunday, September 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Will the cars stay on the track in the renewed Monza? HS follows the F1 race

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Will the cars stay on the track in the renewed Monza? HS follows the F1 race
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The 16th race of the Formula One season will be held in Monza.

Formula the 16th race of the season for the first teams will be run on the renewed track of Monza. The race starts at 4 p.m.

New asphalt has been laid on the Monza track and curbs have been reduced on the edges of the track. In particular, the reduction of wheelbases led to several driving on the sand both in practice and qualifying.

The F1 race is followed moment by moment in this article. The tracking opens below.

#Formula #cars #stay #track #renewed #Monza #race

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Governor spoke about the consequences of the latest strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod

The Governor spoke about the consequences of the latest strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]