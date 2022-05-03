Formula 1 always tries to be relevant to the cars you find on the open road. Because the trend there is mainly to become more sustainable, F1 cannot be left behind. Of course the cars have already become a lot more efficient due to the hybrid engines, but the use of rubber must also be reduced.

Now thirteen sets of dry weather tires can be used per team per weekend. Carry that through to the rest of the field and the rest of the season and you’ve got a decent pile of rubber donuts. To reduce this, F1 wants to test in two race weekends next year with eleven sets of tires per team in one weekend.

This means that the teams have to be a lot more economical with the available sets. To help them with that, the FIA ​​wants to test a new qualifying format next year. It is determined in advance on which compound the drivers have to drive in each qualifying session. In Q1 they have to go out on a hard set, in Q2 they get the mediums mounted and in Q3 the battle for pole position is decided on the softs. If the track is wet, this obviously does not apply and the teams can make their own tire choice.

At the moment the fastest drivers mainly use the first two qualifying sessions to scan the track and see how much grip they have on the red band for Q3. So with next year’s two modified qualifiers, they will be thrown in the deep end in Q3. With a new qualification format, the first question is, of course, whether it works. But if successful, this change will likely become the standard by 2024.