Formula 1 | Will Max Verstappen keep his promise? HS follows the final race of the F1 season

The second place in the World Series will be fought in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1 season the final race will be held in Abu Dhabi, and the stake is the second place in the World Series. HS follows the events of the competition in this story.

Red Bull Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc start the race with a tie, so the better placed takes the second place.

Red Bull, who has already secured the world championship, starts from the pole Max Verstappenwho promised after the previous race to help Perez in the fight for second place.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from square 18.