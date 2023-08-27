Formula 1 | Will Max Verstappen drive to victory again – HS will follow

The 13th race of the season will be held in Holland.

Formula the 13th race of the first-class World Championship will be held on Sunday at 4 pm in the Netherlands at the Zandvoort motor track.

The one who is aiming for the third consecutive world championship goes into the race as the big favorite Max Verstappenwho drove to the pole on Saturday with a difference of more than half a second.

Verstappen has taken three consecutive pole positions in his home race. He celebrated victory on his home track in 2021 and 2022, which means that he is aiming for a third consecutive home victory as well.

Verstappen has won ten races this season and was second in two races.

Verstappen already has eight wins in a row. Sunday’s victory would follow Sebastian Vettel’s a record nine-game winning streak from the 2013 season.

Valtteri Bottas was 19th in qualifying.

