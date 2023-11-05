Sunday, November 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Will Max Verstappen celebrate again, how is Valtteri Bottas doing? HS follows the Brazilian F1 race

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Will Max Verstappen celebrate again, how is Valtteri Bottas doing? HS follows the Brazilian F1 race

The Formula Ones compete in Brazil.

Formula the third and last race of the first season is held in Brazil.

HS will follow the competition starting at 7 p.m. moment by moment.

In qualifying, the Red Bull team, which had already secured the championship, took the pole position Max Verstappen. Second place went to Ferrari For Charles Leclerc and the third square for a surprise, the Aston Martin team For Lance Stroll.

Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas start the race from the 18th square.

#Formula #Max #Verstappen #celebrate #Valtteri #Bottas #Brazilian #race

See also  Goodbye to teacher Santana
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Air Nostrum sneaks Sevilla players on a flight and forces 80 passengers to travel to Madrid by bus

Air Nostrum sneaks Sevilla players on a flight and forces 80 passengers to travel to Madrid by bus

Recommended

No Result
View All Result