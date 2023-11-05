Formula 1 | Will Max Verstappen celebrate again, how is Valtteri Bottas doing? HS follows the Brazilian F1 race

The Formula Ones compete in Brazil.

Formula the third and last race of the first season is held in Brazil.

HS will follow the competition starting at 7 p.m. moment by moment.

In qualifying, the Red Bull team, which had already secured the championship, took the pole position Max Verstappen. Second place went to Ferrari For Charles Leclerc and the third square for a surprise, the Aston Martin team For Lance Stroll.

Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas start the race from the 18th square.