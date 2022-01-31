(Reuters) – Formula 1 will make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all people working in the paddock without exception starting this season, a spokesman for the sport’s commercial arm said on Monday.

The requirement, initially published by The Times and the BBC, will apply to anyone who wants to enter the paddock – an exclusive area where teams and drivers prepare for the race weekend.

“F1 will require all traveling people to be fully vaccinated and will not make exceptions,” the spokesperson said.

This will include all drivers, team members, employees, members of the press, the FIA ​​governing body, FOM, Liberty Media’s commercial rights company, and even celebrity guests.

The sport managed to run two seasons during the pandemic by adopting a bubble system and constant testing.

The 2022 season, which will feature a new car design and profound rule changes, starts in Bahrain on March 20.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

