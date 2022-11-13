Formula 1 | Will Lewis Hamilton take the win? HS follows the Brazilian F1 race starting at 8 p.m. moment by moment

The penultimate race of the Formula One season will be held in Brazil.

Formula the Brazilian competition of the first teams will be held on Sunday from 20:00. It is the penultimate F1 race of the season.

HS follows the competition moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the end of this article.

The front row positions in the Brazilian competition went to the Mercedes team To George Russell and For Lewis Hamilton. Already secured the world championship Max Verstappen starts from the third square. Finnish driver of the Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas the starting square is 14:s.

The Mercedes team has yet to win a single race this season. Hamilton has won at least one race in every F1 season since 2007.