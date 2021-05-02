Formula 1 | Will Kimi Räikkönen get the World Cup points he lost due to the time penalty? The case will be re-examined before Sunday’s F1 race

If the fine is removed, Räikkönen will return to the ninth place and the World Cup points.

Alpha Romeo stable Kimi Räikkönen received a time penalty in Imola’s April competition goes to a new investigation. Formula One’s track supervisors will handle Räikkönen’s half-minute time penalty today in Portugal before the race in Portimão.

Because of the fine, he dropped to 13th. The top ten get points in Formula One World Championship competitions.

In Imola, the jury sentenced Räikkönen to a time penalty for violating the rules of the restart after the competition had been suspended for a long time Valtteri Bottas and George Russellin because of a crash. Räikkönen spun on a warm-up lap behind a safety car and returned to his seat in violation of the rules. The interpretation of the rules has since been criticized.