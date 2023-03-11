After the disappointing 2022 season, at Mercedes it was expected that 2023 would start in a better way. However, the team did not have a good start to the year and in the Bahrain Grand Prix found that, for now, they would be the fourth-best team behind Red Bull, Ferrari and, perhaps unexpectedly, Aston Martin.

The above represents a setback, especially since at the end of 2022 it seemed that the Silver arrows were getting a little closer to Red Bull and Ferrari, and not that they were moving away. In this context, there has not ceased to be speculated about the continuity of lewis hamilton with the German team.

The British pilot concludes contract at the end of the current season of Formula 1. And although on several occasions he has expressed his willingness to continue with Mercedeshas also shared his disagreement with the current situation of the team, which has not managed to build a car that can fight for the first places.

Hamilton and Mercedes had a disappointing start to the season. Photo: EFE

In fact, after the Bahrain Grand Prix, the seven-time champion shared that the team had not listened to him about his concerns regarding the W14. “I’ve driven so many cars in my life. I know what a car needs. I know what a car doesn’t need. I think it’s really about responsibility.”

“We didn’t do well last year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t do well in the future,” were the words of hamiltonafter which the presenter of Sky Sports, Simón Lazenby, indicated that he would not see it as unreasonable for the Briton to look for another team and for Ferrari to be an alternative.

“In the past, Lewis has been quoted as saying that he would like to drive for Ferrari. If Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of MercedesI would not rule it out,” said the communicator and although his words had a great impact on the Formula 1 environment, for now it seems difficult for such a movement to happen.

In the Italian team, charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz They have a contract until 2024, so unless either of them had a disastrous season, it seems unlikely that a seat would be free at Ferrari, which also began 2023 with reliability problems. So it would not be a safe bet for Hamilton either.