Checo Pérez gives one of his helmets to Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City. LUIS LICONA (EFE)

Mexico City will continue to host Formula 1. The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, together with the organizers of the Mexican Grand Prix have announced the extension of the F1 contract with Mexico until 2025. The authorities have once again affirmed that the event It will be carried out without public resources and with the support of more than 40 businessmen to pay for it.

“It is an event that benefits the capital and excites thousands of fans,” said Alejandro Soberón Kuri, president of the Mexican Grand Prix, who reported that in the last six editions in the country 89,527 million pesos have been harvested and up to 57,000 new jobs. The new contract, however, is for a short duration, three years, unlike other venues, such as Abu Dhabi, where it will run until 2030. “From Formula 1 we are very happy and proud to report that the Grand Prix”, mentioned Stefano Domenicali, CEO and foreman of F1. Regarding the Mexican race, Domenicali said: “This is what we love about Formula 1: enthusiasm, passion, energy, great spirit of sport, it is a great opportunity to show the world what Mexico is, the true face of Mexico.”

“This event is seen by millions of people, where the beauty of Mexico is shown to the world,” said Sheinbaum, who earlier this week had pointed out that Formula 1 was a “fifi” event. This Thursday, he stood by his idea that the cost of tickets is high. Only for this edition you had to pay between 6,000 and 25,000 pesos. “This year we will give away 2,500 tickets for girls and boys,” said the official, which in the past government were given to officials and their acquaintances. From the Sheinbaum Administration, and in general from Andrés Manuel López Obrador on a federal basis, the Government turned off the tap of public resources to organize the race. The Executive of Enrique Peña Nieto opened the portfolio to seduce F1 in 2015, but in 2019 the Mexican Grand Prix was solved with the association of four dozen businessmen in Mexico. “Formula 1 is very important for the city,” she added.

During the announcement, the Mexican Checo Pérez broke into the facilities of the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack to surprise her and give her a replica of one of his helmets, designed with Day of the Dead tints. “It means a lot to me. My continuation in Formula 1 is important and coming with my people. I hope there are many more years, that the party continues and there are more Mexican drivers”, commented the Red Bull driver.

The Mexican capital is also celebrating this edition because it marks the 60th anniversary of the first Grand Prix held in 1962. The world of F1, which borders on opulence and maximum speed, arrived in Mexico that year and left in 1970. The second stage was run from 1986 to 1992, where the legendary Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were. The only year that went blank since 2015, in the third stage, was the turbulent 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country