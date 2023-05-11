Formula 1 | Will Cadillac enter Formula 1? The participation fee is going up drastically

Formula 1 is starting to consider at what price a new team could join the F1 circus.

Whereby for the price, could a new team get to formula one? This is one of the issues that should be resolved within a couple of years.

In Formula 1, the so-called Concorde agreement between F1, the International Motor Sports Federation (Fia) and the F1 teams is valid. It is valid until 2025.

CEO of Liberty Media, which currently owns the rights to F1 Greg Maffei stated, according to the news agency AFP, last week that discussions on a new contract should already begin. F1 teams are not as keen on early reflection.

Netflix The fight for pole position – series, there is an F1 boom going on, especially in the United States. According to AFP, several willing stables have appeared. Especially on display is Michael and Mario Andretti the Andretti Cadillac team developed together with General Motors.

Father Michael is a former F1 driver and son Mario is the 1978 F1 world champion.

The Andrettis along with General Motors and the Cadillac brand make the combination attractive, but in the end it’s all about the money.

According to the current agreement, the “entry fee” for the new team is 200 million dollars (182 million euros). According to AFP, it would not be a big surprise that the amount will increase significantly in the new Concorde contract. A considerable increase, on the other hand, can drive away new entrants.

Formula 1 managing director Stefano Domenicali also estimated that the price could go up because “$200 million is set before the boom”.

“Then [nykyinen sopimus alkoi vuonna 2021] no one could have guessed that the value of this business would increase so much.”

According to some media estimates, the price of joining F1 would rise really high, up to 600 million dollars.