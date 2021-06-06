Formula 1 | Will Bottas rise to the medal battle and Räikkönen to score? HS follows the Baku F1 race moment by moment

Bottas’ time trial in Baku brought the tenth starting box.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas is facing a sweaty job if he plans to rise to the podium in the sixth race of the Formula 1 season in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Bottas only started the race from the tenth starting box. HS follows the competition moment by moment.

Ferrari drove to the pole Charles Leclerc before Mercedes Lewis Hamiltonia and Red Bull Max Verstappenia.

Alfa Romeo, which hunts the opening points of the season Kimi Raikkonen went to the race from the 14th square.