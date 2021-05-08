Saturday, May 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Will Bottas prolong Hamilton’s wait, will Räikkönen surprise me? HS follows the Barcelona time trials moment by moment, the start is delayed by 10 minutes

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

Bottas was Saturday’s fifth practice.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas will apply for a second consecutive pole position in the fourth race of the Formula 1 season in Barcelona on Saturday. HS follows the time trials starting at 4:10 p.m., moment by moment, in this story.

Bottas was the fifth fastest in Saturday’s final practice and lost to Red Bull, who watched the best time. To Max Verstappen just over half a second. Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton is applying for a hundred pole positions in his career.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was surprisingly even the ninth fastest.

.
#Formula #Bottas #prolong #Hamiltons #wait #Räikkönen #surprise #Barcelona #time #trials #moment #moment #start #delayed #minutes

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?