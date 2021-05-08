Formula 1 | Will Bottas prolong Hamilton’s wait, will Räikkönen surprise me? HS follows the Barcelona time trials moment by moment, the start is delayed by 10 minutes

Bottas was Saturday’s fifth practice.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas will apply for a second consecutive pole position in the fourth race of the Formula 1 season in Barcelona on Saturday. HS follows the time trials starting at 4:10 p.m., moment by moment, in this story.

Bottas was the fifth fastest in Saturday’s final practice and lost to Red Bull, who watched the best time. To Max Verstappen just over half a second. Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton is applying for a hundred pole positions in his career.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was surprisingly even the ninth fastest.