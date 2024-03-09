Formula 1 | Will Bottas open his points account? HS follows the F1 race in Saudi Arabia

The second competition of the season starts at 7 p.m.

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas is seeking his season-opening points when the second race of the F1 season is run in Saudi Arabia. HS follows the events of the race starting at 19:00 in this article moment by moment.

Bottas starts the race from grid 16, but was of the opinion that the pace would have been higher if the last qualifying attempt had not been ruined by slower cars.

Red Bull, the winner of the opening race, starts from the pole position Max Verstappen with a Ferrari next to it Charles Leclerc.

The biggest interest in the time trial focused on Ferrari's surprise drivers to Oliver Bearman. The 18-year-old Brit drove without prejudice, but his inexperience made a few mistakes. Still, he was just less than 0.04 seconds short of making the final section.

Bearman takes the lead in the Saudi Arabian competition Carlos Sainzbecause he had to have an appendectomy.