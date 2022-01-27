Formula 1 has extended its contract with the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore for another seven years. It means the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​on the racing calendar until 2028.











The night race in Singapore, held under artificial light, has been one of the prominent races in Formula 1 since 2008. For the past two years, the premier class of motorsport skipped the city-state in Southeast Asia due to the corona pandemic. This year’s race is scheduled for October 2.

“The Marina Bay Street Circuit was the setting for the first night race in Formula 1 history in 2008 and Singapore has continued to captivate fans, teams and drivers ever since. The race has a special place with us,” said Formula 1 boss director Stefano Domenicali.

Sebastian Vettel was the last winner of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019. The German was still driving for Ferrari at the time. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who will enter the new season as world champion this year, finished third. See also Oil is at its highest level in three years



