Everything was happiness for Max Verstappen at the Sakhir circuit, with three laps to go to the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which raised the curtain on the 2021 Formula 1 season. The Dutchman had just overtaken Lewis Hamilton to position himself as new leader of a race full of emotion and suspense, which had been a strategy game between the two best drivers of the moment and a show I say of the premier class.

However, his joy faded when from the box Red bull, they warned him: “The organization asks you to return the position, Max”.

What had happened? The Dutchman had gone off the track when overtaking at Turn 4, something that can be seen in the video that the category shared on his Twitter account.

The commissioners of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) warned him and ordered him to give up the lead. He paid attention, braked his car and let the Mercedes, who regained first place and did not drop it anymore.

“He was completely off the track, completely out,” Hamilton radioed to his team. And immediately, Red Bull’s order for Verstappen arrived. “Let Lewis in”, heard Verstappen; and so he did.

However, the Dutchman was not happy with the decision. “Why not have continued? I could have easily achieved the five seconds. I would rather lose so than be second in this way,” he complained on the radio in an exchange with Christian horner, head of Red Bull.

Mad max he thought the team should have let him continue to lead because he felt confident that he could make a big enough difference to Hamilton not to lose the win if he received a time penalty penalty.

However, he did not refer to the controversy in his contact with the press as soon as the test was over. “It is disappointing not to win, but we really fought against Mercedes, we got good points and we have to be happy. I can see the positive of this race,” he limited himself to commenting that although he continued to press in the final laps, he could no longer return to steal leadership from Hamilton.

Verstappen said that despite the disappointment, he can see “the positives in this race.” Photo EFE / EPA / Lars Baron

The seven-time champion, meanwhile, commented: “It was horrible. One of the most difficult races I have had in a long time. Max was very close to me in the last laps.”

“I was struggling on the final stage on my rear tires, which were maybe eight laps older than Max’s. I felt like he was going to catch up with me with 10 laps to go and I thought it was going to be practically impossible to keep him behind. That was until then. Incident at Turn 4, “commented the Briton, acknowledging that his rival’s mistake was a great relief to him.

“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to keep it back. Just on the last lap, I got to a point where I thought I was in a good position. But even in that lap, near the end, I thought ‘That’s it, it already has me’“, he acknowledged.

