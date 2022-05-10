This Sunday the Miami Grand Prix was run for the first time in the Formula 1where the Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He finished in fourth place after having a power look in his Red Bull, but when and where will the next race be held where the Mexican will see action?

Formula 1 is just at the dawn of a new and long season, where five Grand Prix have been held so far, where Czech Perez he has had good performances so far, but has also suffered from the reliability of the Red Bull RB18.

After the Miami Grand Prix, the actions of the highest circuit in the world of motorsports will move to Europe, where on May 22 the Spanish Grand Prix from the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Checo Pérez at the Miami Grand Prix/EFE

Czech Perez this Sunday he came close to getting back on the podium, as he had done in the Emilia-Romagna GP, by finishing fourth in the Miami Grand Prix in the Formula 1race where the Mexican driver suffered some power problems in his car that prevented him from passing Carlos Sainz who finished in third place, closing the podium that was led by Max Verstappen, accompanied by Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez currently in third place in the world championship of pilots of the Formula 1adding 66 points, below the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who has 104 and his teammate, who is behind Miami with 84. So far this season, Checo has climbed to two Podiums, in the Emilia-Romagna GP and in Australia, adding two fourth places and one retirement.