Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He has two consecutive podiums in the 2022 Formula 1 season, second with the Red Bull team. The second was last Sunday, May 24, the Mexican climbed on the podium at the Emilia-Romagna GP in second position behind Max Verstappen.

In this regard, the main adviser of Red Bull, Helmut Marko, declared that they had never had a team player like the man from Guadalajara. However, a couple of days later he announced that it will be until the summer of this year that they make a decision about the Mexican. Therefore, below we review some factors that could influence Pérez Mendoza to renew another year with the Austrian team.

Key to Max Verstappen’s title in 2021

After a long hegemony of 7 years of Mercedes, a Red Bull driver was champion again. Although the Dutchman’s talent is undeniable, the work of ‘Checo’ Pérez’s teammate was key in several races.

One of the highlights without a doubt in the Abu Dhabi GP, in which he managed to retain Lewis Hamilton to prevent Verstappen from escaping. That action earned him his title of “Minister of Defence”, according to the Red Bull team.

Improvement in the Constructors’ Championship

Since 2013, when Sebastian Vettel was crowned individually and Red Bull collectively, Mercedes has largely dominated, until last year.

Although the Austrian team could only celebrate Verstappen’s championship, it was just 28 points behind the German team, something they had not achieved in 8 years, in which several seasons even finished in third place. And that was also thanks to the work of Checo, who finished fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

First 1-2 in 6 years

With the result of the Emilia-Romagna GP, Red Bull achieved a 1-2 podium finish for the first time since 2016, when Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen did it at the Malaysian GP. Without a doubt, that action will have weight in the team’s decision, especially since the Mexican was important so that Charles Leclerc did not get on the podium again.

Only one season Pierre Gasly has been better than him

It is known that the Frenchman wants the position of the Mexican and on more than one occasion he has expressed himself in this regard. In addition, since he has a contract until 2023, he has been handled as one of the alternatives.

However, since the French driver debuted in Formula 1In only one season did he finish in a better position than ‘Checo’ in the drivers’ championship. He went in the 2019, when the Mexican was tenth and Gasly seventh; but in the rest, Pérez has had better performance.

Connection with Max Verstappen

The Dutchman was in 12 races with the Frenchman in 2019, before the latter was dropped to the subsidiary of red bull. But during the time they coincided, the same connection that Max has had with ‘Checo’ was not seen, who has assumed his role as teammate, without neglecting his own objectives but also without demanding that Verstappen adapt to the.

Two drivers in the Top 3

Although there is still a long season ahead, the fact that Checo Pérez is in third place is exciting that Red Bul will once again have two riders in the top three at the end of the season. The last time was in 2013, when Sebastian Vettel was crowned and Mark Webber was third.