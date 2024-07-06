Formula 1 | Website: Valtteri Bottas had one F1 crash in his mouth

Formula 1|Haas has signed its second driver contract.

Silverstone

At Alpine driving this season Esteban Ocon will move to the Haas F1 team next season. Told about it Racingnewswebsite.

Frenchman Ocon started his F1 career at Manor in 2016 and then moved to Force India. After a sabbatical in the 2019 season, he moved to Renault, which later became Alpine.

Ocon has won one World Championship race in his career, the Hungarian GP 2021.

Ocon drove Alpine’s second driver into the hairpins, Pierre Gaslyn with. In the end, the team decided to extend the contract to Gasly and show the door to Ocon. He quickly found a new taker.

27 year old washed by Haas has not yet been confirmed. The stable announced on Thursday that it had hired a young person by Oliver Bearman to the driver. Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu instead declined on Saturday to confirm Ocon’s contract.

“The contract has not been signed yet,” Komatsu told Viaplay in an interview.

When asked what “yet” means, Komatsu again clarified that the contract has not been signed yet.

“We still have ongoing discussions with the drivers.”

Ocon’s contract – as far as Racingnews’ information is concerned – means that With Valtteri Bottas there is one less team option for next season.

The Finn is known to be strong at least for Williams and high on Alpine’s papers, but the teams are still waiting Carlos Sainz decision about his future address.