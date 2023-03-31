Formula 1 | Verstappen’s fastest in Australia – a peculiar GPS problem caused a red flag

The first exercises were interrupted twice.

Formula the third race weekend of the season for the first teams started in Melbourne early on Friday morning with the opening practice of the Australian GP, ​​and at the top of the session results list was the expected name of Red Bull Max Verstappen’s recording the fastest lap time. Second place went to a more surprising driver, because Mercedes Lewis Hamilton beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Red Bull has started the season with two double wins.

Hamilton was behind Verstappen by 0.433 seconds and Perez by 0.503. Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (–0.527) and the Ferrari that won in Australia a year ago Charles Leclerc (–0.588) were next in line. Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was 18th, a good 1.6 seconds behind the leader.

Practice was stopped twice, and the first red flag came for a rather peculiar reason. The GPS system used by the teams did not work properly, and the teams were unable to track the position or speed of their cars on the track. This led to a few near misses. Another interruption came in the closing stages for Williams by Logan Sargeant after the car froze on the side of the track.

Friday’s second practice runs at 8–9 a.m. Finnish time.