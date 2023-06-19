Formula 1 | Verstappen won again, Bottas drove to the points

Verstappen has won six of the eight races of the season.

Formula the number one World Championship point leader, Red Bull Max Verstappen extended his winning streak to four already this season when he drove to victory in the Canadian GP. Verstappen has won six of the season’s eight races and is second in points to his teammate to Sergio Perez already has 69 points. The victory is the 41st of Verstappen’s F1 career, and he shares the fifth place in the all-time GP victory statistics F1 legend Ayrton Senna with.

Red Bull has won all races of the season. Canada’s victory is Red Bull’s 100th in the history of the team, it is the 5th team to reach 100 victories.

“Unbelievable, I never expected such readings (for the team and not for myself), so let’s continue to enjoy and work hard,” said Verstappen at the track challenge interview.

Aston Martin Fernando Alonso drove second and the Mercedes Lewis Hamilton third ahead of the Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc– Carlos Sainz.

“We were hoping for a slightly better challenge for Red Bull. I lost a place at the start (to Hamilton), and I had to fight throughout the race. It was a good fight,” Alonso said.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was tenth, i.e. he grabbed one World Championship point, but 9th place, i.e. two points, were close: Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll passed the Finn right at the end of the race. Bottas crossed the finish line in 11th, but ahead of McLaren by Lando Norris the time penalty received eventually dropped Norris to 13th. Norris was penalized for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after slowing while the safety car was on the track.

Bottas’ previous points result was from the opening race of the season in Bahrain, with six scoreless races in between.