Formula 1 | Verstappen took his first pole position of the season in Imola’s broken times

Valtter Bottas ’car went off the track at the end of the time trial.

Season the time trials of the fourth F1 race were exceptionally run as early as Friday night on the Imola motorway in Italy.

In very broken times, the starting order for the sprint race on Saturday was decided. The actual F1 race is scheduled for Sunday. In the sprint race, the top eight get extra World Championship points.

Red Bullin Max Verstappen finally took his first pole position of the season before Ferrari Charles Leclercia, which convincingly leads the World Series. McLaren Lando Norris leaves for Saturday’s sprint from the third box.

“It was a special time trial, a lot of events. The track was wet and sometimes dry, ”Verstappen said in a track interview.

Already the first section of the time trials came with a break after the Williams stable Alex Albonin the car’s rear rear brake light came on. Small burning parts of the rim had to be cleaned off the track.

“The brake pedal doesn’t work!” Albon told team radio.

Albion didn’t get any time at all, and he will start the sprint with a set of tails.

In the first parts of the time trial (Q1), there was more drama than both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were on the verge of falling from the sequel. The clock saved both by a thousandth of a second.

There was also a break in the second section (Q2) after Ferrari’s second driver Carlos Sainz drove out in the Rivazza 2 bend.

The car broke into the left front corner and the Spanish second-generation racer could no longer continue. Based on its lap time, Sainz would have reached the final stage of the time trials. Sainz also failed in time for the previous race two weeks ago in Australia.

Sainz was second fastest in Friday’s practice before time trials. The fastest in practice was Leclerc and third in Red Bull Max Verstappen.

Both Mercedes also dropped to second place: Russell 11th and Hamilton 13th.

The weather in Emola-Romagna gp drills and times in Imola was rainy on Friday and the track was therefore slippery.

And not two-thirds when the red flags fluttered as a sign of interruption also on the last leg of the time trial (Q3).

This time the reason was Valtteri Bottas, which Alfa Romeo stopped at the edge of the track due to a technical fault. There were less than three minutes left to run.

Bottas was ninth in the long stretches. In total, the red flag rose four times in time.

Top 10 time trials in Imola:

1. Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Norris, McLaren

4. Magnussen, Haas

5. Alonso, Alpine

6. Ricciardo, McLaren

7. Perez, Red Bull

8. Bottas, Alfa Romeo

9. Vettel, Aston Martin

10. Sainz, Ferrari