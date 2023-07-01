Saturday, July 1, 2023
Formula 1 | Verstappen starts from the pole position – HS follows the sprint race of the Formula Ones

July 1, 2023
Formula 1 | Verstappen starts from the pole position – HS follows the sprint race of the Formula Ones

The Formula 1 sprint race will be held on Saturday at 17:30 Finnish time.

RED Bull’s Max Verstappen starts from the pole position in Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint race in Austria.

Verstappen’s teammate took second place in the sprint time trial on Saturday Sergio Perez and thirdly McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The sprint race starts today, Saturday, at 17:30 Finnish time. HS follows the race moment by moment at the end of this story.

The eight best in the sprint get WC points.

of Austria The F1 race will be held on Sunday at 16:00 Finnish time.

