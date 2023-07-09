Formula 1 | Verstappen returned to the top spot – HS follows the British GP

Vallteri Bottas started the race from the last grid.

From the pole position Red Bull going to the British GP Max Verstappen seeks his sixth consecutive victory in the Formula 1 World Series on Sunday. The race at Silverstone started at 4 p.m.

The last time someone other than Verstappen won the F1 race was in April, when another Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won the race. Other teams have not been able to win this season.

In Britain, Verstappen will be joined by McLaren on the first row Lando Norris.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas the time trial was abandoned because there was too little fuel left to take the required liter fuel sample. Bottas starts from the last, i.e. the 20th grid.