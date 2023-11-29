When it comes to Red Bull, the recurring question is what secret allowed the Milton Keynes team to win 21 of the 22 Grands Prix contested. The reality is that the superiority of the world champions cannot be traced back to a single ace up their sleeve. It is also important to talk not about the car, but about the Verstappen-RB19 combination as a whole. In fact, the Dutchman’s contribution in 2023 is not simply his generic driving talent, which alone is insufficient to justify the different performance from his teammate. If anything, Verstappen’s great merit is his ability to best interpret the RB19, accommodating his own driving style to a car that in turn suited him.

Perfect tuning

“If you keep forcing yourself to drive in a way the car doesn’t like, it won’t work. You have to adapt.” Verstappen’s thoughts summarize the importance of harmony between driver and car with ground effect Formula 1 cars, which exploit the interaction between the surface and the terrain to generate aerodynamic load. Performance is therefore the result of a compromise between aerodynamics and suspensions, crucial for managing heights from the ground. The challenge lies in bending the mechanical set-up to serve aerodynamics, an operation that brings with it the risk of compromising the character of the carrequiring a potentially counterintuitive driving style.

Once again, the development during the season distances Red Bull from Perez’s preferences, who speaks of an increasingly focused car with little margin for error in fast corners. However, the Mexican does not see favoritism towards his teammate: “The engineers simply try to make the fastest car possible.” Verstappen does his best to tame an increasingly high-performance but equally uncomfortable carbut the team still does everything possible to accommodate your requests. “I don’t know a fast car that understeers,” says the Dutchman, underlining his preference for oversteering behaviour. So in the Melbourne and Montreal races, updates arrive to the front wing, curing the understeering tendency of the RB19 at low speeds.







Red Bull thus manages to match the increase in load with the driving style of his reference driver, something that his opponents struggle to replicate. During the year, for example, Hamilton complained about a Mercedes focusing too much on the front, while Leclerc found confidence in Ferrari only with the bottom introduced at Suzuka. Even at the home of the excellent McLaren, Norris spoke like this at the Hungarian Grand Prix: “The biggest improvement we could make to our car is not in terms of kilos of downforce, but in ease of driving.”

“There is only one way to drive our car to make it go fast, but it is a way that I don’t like and doesn’t suit my characteristics and strengths. I can’t get enough speed to go through the curves with a “U” shaped trajectory and I have to switch to a “V” shaped trajectory, which It’s a way of driving that I don’t like”. The first objective for the opponents in 2024 is to restore confidence in their drivers in their respective cars. In fact, what matters is not only the limit of the car, but the possibility for the driver to get close to it.

Question of heights

Another merit of Red Bull in 2023 is to adapt the car concept to the new technical regulations. At the beginning of the season and with the same tires and conditions, between Bahrain, Melbourne and Baku the Red Bull in qualifying is faster by an average of 1.2 seconds compared to 2022. Considering how the bottom restrictions are credited with half a second lost from the previous year, with the RB19 the world champions improve by approximately 1.7 seconds. An important gain, but not extraordinary by the standards of modern Formula 1, also at the dawn of a regulatory cycle. For example, part of the growth comes from weight reduction, as in 2022 Red Bull had never managed to reach the minimum weight.

For 2023 the team opts for an evolutionary approach, according to the typical style of Adrian Newey who prefers gradual development to revolutions. The merit of the world champions is that they have seized the opportunities of the new regulations, which limit the minimum height of the Venturi channels and impose a rise at the edge of the bottom of 15 mm. The new surface is thus less aerodynamically unstable and further away from the risk of porpoising, encouraging teams to bring the cars closer to the ground. Despite having similar shapes to its progenitor, the RB19 is designed to work at lower heights from the ground and release maximum load, with the suspensions designed accordingly.

In the tests in Bahrain, Mercedes immediately points the finger at Red Bull, capable of running with a 10 mm lower rear, something that if Toto Wolff’s team tried to replicate it would risk breaking the chassis. Mercedes is limited in approaching the ground not only by aerodynamic reasons, but also by inadequate control of ground clearances via the suspension. Lower the car becomes another requirement for anyone who wants to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull in 2024, something that the Brackley team managed to do better and better during the last season.

Mechanics and suspensions

Red Bull has already set a precedent with various aerodynamic solutions: slide bodywork to convey the flows towards the rear; bellies hollowed out to collect air under the sides; ridges and depressions under the bottom to exploit the pressure effects and recreate the effect of miniskirts. However, they are less obvious but equally important the choices made on suspensions. In Milton Keynes in particular, the focus was on the attachment points of the arms, useful for improving braking stability.

The RB19 indeed shows off anti-dive geometry more accentuated on the grid. The front arms staggered in height outline a kinematic mechanism that stabilizes the pitching movements of the chassis during braking, allowing the floor to work at a more constant height. Mercedes has already tried to adapt, while Ferrari and McLaren are still distant from the geometries of the Red Bull suspensions, another area of ​​possible intervention for 2024.

Aerodynamic efficiency

The excellent compromise between mechanics and aerodynamics allows Red Bull to stabilize the car at minimum ground clearances, releasing maximum load at the price of low resistance. The RB19 is queen of aerodynamic efficiency, whose clearest statements arrive precisely at Spa and Suzuka, circuits that always highlight this quality. Furthermore, by taking advantage of a Verstappen-RB19 combination that does not indicate tuning problems, Red Bull can dedicate development to further improving efficiency rather than driveability, unlike its rivals. The progressive thinning of the side air intakes, always accompanied by corrections to the bottom, and the new diffuser introduced in Barcelona go in this direction.

Red Bull’s excellent aerodynamic efficiency stands out in medium load conditions, making the Versatile RB19 on multiple tracks. McLaren, on the other hand, shows similar efficiency in a high-load configuration, but disastrous in its lower load configuration where the Ferrari excels. The big challenge for the chasers in 2024 will be to approach the aerodynamic efficiency of the world champions not just in high- or low-load conditions, but in the widest possible range.

Weaknesses

A question that challengers ask themselves is how correct it is to replicate the qualities of the RB19 and how much to attack its weakest points. In fact, the 2023 Red Bull has its ideal habitat in fast corners. On the other hand, the same car proves not to be as incisive in tighter and slower corners, moving away from the optimization area. The RB19’s high-efficiency philosophy also limits its potential in high-load configurations. “Probably we would like to have more maximum loadbut you can’t have everything. It’s the philosophy of how our design team designed the machine”, Verstappen’s confirmation.

It’s also no surprise that a low, stiff car like the RB19 would struggle on rougher asphalt. On the one hand, by raising the car the Red Bull loses more load than its rivals, the opposite of what happened with the 2022 RB18, confirming a concept that has evolved. On the other hand, however, the rigid suspension group does not help to digest the irregularities of the asphalt. With difficulties at high load, in slow corners and on bumps, it is not surprising that in 2023 Red Bull struggles especially on street circuits.

In Monaco Verstappen had to sweat out pole position, in Las Vegas Ferrari came close to winning, while Singapore was the only occasion in which Red Bull lost track of the set-up. The question the world champions are asking themselves for 2024 is how important it is to develop your strengths of the project and the weaker ones without however distorting the concept. The dilemma is similar for the opponents, called to decide how much to emulate the qualities of the world champions and how much to attack those areas where Red Bull appeared more attackable.

Race pace

The scenario in which the superiority of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo fully emerges is that of the race. It is known that the Dutch champion has an excellent driving sensitivity in managing tyres, always close to the limit without ever going beyond it. Even in this case, however, the theme of the affinity between driver and machine is relevant again. Challengers’ chances of matching Verstappen’s race pace in 2024 will depend on the driveability of the respective carsthe breadth of the performance window and their harmony with the pilots.

Furthermore, the race pace is a consequence of a general performance superiority. “It’s about the pace. When you don’t have performance, you have to push harder and you ruin the tires”, Vasseur’s commentary on the theme of degradation. In 2023, Red Bull can count on such a margin that it can afford to sacrifice performance in qualifying, with a set-up often prepared from a race perspective with less aggressive camber and toe angles. On more than one occasion, Verstappen has such a large advantage in his foot during the Grand Prix that being able to release the accelerator in faster corners, managing the tires and in some cases also the wear of the floor. This aspect is underlined in Federico Albano’s always timely analyses.

The 2024 Red Bull is announced to be an evolution of the catch-all RB19. In Milton Keynes, 2023 development stopped ahead of the competition, especially considering the updates brought by McLaren to Singapore and Mercedes to Austin. There is therefore reason to believe that the next Red Bull will present several innovations compared to the one seen in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, from aerodynamic efficiency to mechanics through handling, the areas of work for the pursuers are clear. However, if it is one thing to know where to intervene, it is quite another to figure out how.