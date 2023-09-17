Formula 1 | Verstappen promised Red Bull a better pace – “We will be fast in Suzuka”

Verstappen was totally fine with his streak of back-to-back wins being snapped in Singapore.

Red Bull -jockey Max Verstappen’s the streak extended to ten gp wins until the wall hit in Singapore. The 25-year-old Dutchman finished fifth in the race, which was won by Ferrari Carlos Sainz. Verstappen’s points lead still increased to 151 points, but it is still not enough to secure the championship in a week.

“I think we will be fast in Suzuka,” Verstappen told reporters after the Singapore race, according to Reuters.

Red Bull’s number of consecutive gp wins remained at 15 wins in Singapore.

“This track is so different compared to Suzuka that it’s hard to even compare it. Suzuka should be good for our car. That track is super nice to drive, so I hope we get good conditions there.”

Verstappen started the race in Singapore from the eleventh grid on hard tires and was running in second place after the leading cars of the race went into the pits due to the safety car. Verstappen’s pit stop then dropped his ranking.

“It was the worst possible situation,” Verstappen criticized the timing of the safety car.

“It was completely the wrong time for the safety car to come onto the track.”

Verstappen was not greatly affected by the disappointing streak being broken.

“I knew it would break at some point, so I’m totally on board with that.”

“Everything must always be perfect. Everyone always says how superior they are and how easy everything is. But it’s never easy. This weekend we couldn’t fix a few things, and then it’s on the way back, and there won’t be a win.”

in Singapore the McLaren driver who drove second With Lando Norris there was no doubt that the Singapore race was just a stopgap for Red Bull. The Red Bull team had already announced before the Singapore race that the track would be difficult for them.

“I think Red Bull will come back next weekend, so this weekend was a blow for us,” British driver Norris said.

McLaren team manager Zak Brown agreed.

“I think this was some kind of exceptional case. I’m not quite sure why their pace wasn’t up to par. I don’t think it became the new normal, even if it was nice for us,” Brown commented to the Sky channel.

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff reacted calmly to Red Bull’s momentary disruption. McLaren’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton placed third in Singapore.

“This has also been seen when Mercedes won almost every race, and we didn’t do well here. I believe Red Bull will do well in the future.”