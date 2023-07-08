Saturday, July 8, 2023
Formula 1 | Verstappen only eighth in practice – HS follows the time trials of the British GP of the Formula Ones

July 8, 2023
in World Europe
Formula 1 | Verstappen only eighth in practice – HS follows the time trials of the British GP of the Formula Ones

HS follows live the time trials of the Formula 1 British GP on Saturday at 17:00 Finnish time. The exercises took place earlier in the day.

Formulate recently dominated Max Verstappen was surprisingly only eighth in the third practice. Valtteri Bottas was the last of the exercises.

Bottas, who finished 18th, clocked a lap time of 1:29.586, which was 2.167 seconds behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc driven slower than the fastest lap time in practice.

of Williams Alex Albon was second in practice and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third.

