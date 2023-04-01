the dutch max verstappen of Red Bull, who aspires to achieve a third title in a row and who will start first this Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix, the third of the World Cup in Formula 1declared at Melbourne’s Albert Park that, despite the fact that he has “already” been on the podium twice” at this circuit, “taking one more step would be even better.”

Verstappenwho leads the World Cup with 44 points -one more than his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Perezwho, after having an accident in the first round of qualifying (Q1) will start last-, signed his twenty-second ‘pole’ in Formula 1 this Saturday, in which he has 36 victories, although none of them in Australia.

“The first lap was very good, but it was difficult to get the tires into the correct operating window,” he explained. ‘Mad Max’who, before setting the best time in the main qualifying session, had also been the fastest this Saturday in the last free practice for the third Grand Prix of the 23 that make up the championship.

“We will still have to do some tuning with a view to the race,” said the new sports idol from the Netherlands as soon as he got out of the car this Saturday at the semi-urban circuit of Albert Park.

“We have a good car, the tires work; and I think it will be a good race”, pointed out the pilot of Red Bulla team that also leads -clearly- the Constructors’ World Championship.

“Here I have already been on the podium twice, but taking one more step would be even better,” he commented. Verstappenreferring to the possibility of achieving his 37th victory this Sunday in the Formula 1when he starts from pole position at the Australian Grand Prix.