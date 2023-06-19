In a complicated circuit, three world champions managed to win the first three positions. For its part, Red Bull together with Max Verstappen continued without giving up in the general classification. The Mercedes team recovers ground and Aston Martin, led by Fernando Alonso, continue in the hunt for the current number 1.

“It was not an easy race, in fact it was very difficult to get the car to its best performance. There were several factors, such as the weather, that affected us and led us to change our strategy, but in the end we were victorious in a city with a spectacular crowd. Happy for the hundred victories of the Red Bull team” declared Verstappen, after finishing the Canadian Grand Prix.

The eighth Formula 1 Grand Prix was not easy for the drivers and the teams. Once again, the sports directors and mechanics had to battle with factors such as the weather, tire wear and the dynamic load of the vehicles in a city like Montreal, which has been criticized by some drivers like Fernando Alonso.

In the race, the Dutchman Max Verstappen started first, after winning the pole position, and it remained without major problems or difficulties in the 70 laps of this competition. In sectors 1 and 2, perhaps the most complex on the circuit, there were small accidents and on lap 13 the Safety Car, after George Russell brushed against one of the walls.

From then on, the competition was somewhat balanced, especially for the drivers who were in the fight for points: Sergio Pérez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon. The Mexican did not have a good classification, so much so that he was eliminated before the Q3 and started in position 12, finally, he finished sixth. At Ferrari, they breathed and celebrated that the tire strategy worked and their two figures occupied positions 4 and 5.

The Dutchman and the best driver today, Verstappen, achieved his 41st victory in F1 and equaled the also world champion, Ayrton Senna. In addition, the Red Bull team reached 100 wins in this category. Without a doubt, a very good weekend for the Austrians.

“I thought we would give the fight more to Red Bull, but it was a very demanding race. Let’s hope we have a bit more pace and put more pressure on Max Verstappen.”, expressed with a smile the Spanish Alonso, who does not settle and wants more, hand in hand with his team that continues to adjust his car to make it more efficient and dynamic. Fernando, returned to the podium after the mistakes made in the Spanish GP, in which he could not do much for the race.

Another of the protagonists was Lewis Hamilton together with Mercedes, who have managed to recover ground, the same one that they lost due to mechanical factors and errors in the internal guidelines in the races: “Finally, it has been a great weekend for us. Being on the podium in Montreal is very exciting for the whole team. Being close to Red Bull and next to two great world champions is something very good for Mercedes.”