After almost a month’s break, the World Championship resumes from the Zandvoort circuit where Max will be supported by at least one hundred thousand fans: the Red Bull driver will be looking for the ninth consecutive success
Max Verstappen is the great favorite of the Dutch Grand Prix with which the Formula 1 world championship will restart on Sunday 27 August at 3 pm. After a month’s break, that is, after the Red Bull driver’s eighth consecutive victory, it starts again from Zandvoort where there will be at least one hundred thousand Dutch fans to applaud their idol, now launched towards another title. It doesn’t seem that there are any opponents on the horizon, not even his partner Perez is able to keep up certain paces that have prevented the competition from emerging. For this reason Max’s winning odds, before the cars take to the track for free practice and then for the official ones, are 1.25 on Gazzabet and Bet365, 1.22 on Planetwin365 and 1.30 on Goldbet. Relatively low ratings even if in a Grand Prix a puncture is enough to change the race of a car. Behind the Dutchman is his teammate Perez, who dances between 9 and 10. Let’s find out the odds of the Dutch GP, where Verstappen is the clear favorite.
DUTCH GP POLE: LECLERC AGAINST VERSTAPPEN
Waiting to see if the updates made on the Ferrri SF-23 during the stop have produced positive effects, Leclerc sets off on the hunt for another pole after the one he conquered in the last Belgian GP (number 20 in his career). Obviously Verstappen is also always the favorite for the qualifying sessions scheduled for 4 pm on Saturday 24 August – 1.40 on Gazzabet, 1.35 on Planetwin365 and 1.45 on Goldbet – but the Monegasque driver must also be taken into consideration. The evaluations of the main betting sites are very high, which evidently do not believe in Leclerc’s red pole position: Gazzabet offers it at 22 and Planetwin 365 at 16 like Goldbet. The other Maranello driver, Carlos Sainz, is between Goldbet’s 36 and Gazzabet’s 40 at altitude for pole.
