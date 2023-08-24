Max Verstappen is the great favorite of the Dutch Grand Prix with which the Formula 1 world championship will restart on Sunday 27 August at 3 pm. After a month’s break, that is, after the Red Bull driver’s eighth consecutive victory, it starts again from Zandvoort where there will be at least one hundred thousand Dutch fans to applaud their idol, now launched towards another title. It doesn’t seem that there are any opponents on the horizon, not even his partner Perez is able to keep up certain paces that have prevented the competition from emerging. For this reason Max’s winning odds, before the cars take to the track for free practice and then for the official ones, are 1.25 on Gazzabet and Bet365, 1.22 on Planetwin365 and 1.30 on Goldbet. Relatively low ratings even if in a Grand Prix a puncture is enough to change the race of a car. Behind the Dutchman is his teammate Perez, who dances between 9 and 10. Let’s find out the odds of the Dutch GP, where Verstappen is the clear favorite.