Rome – New season, but the symphony is always the same: Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate in Bahrain, with the Dutchman winning the first Formula 1 race of 2023 and the Austrian team completing the double with Sergio Perez’s second place. The podium is closed by a phenomenal Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin, followed by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Red Chapter: an uphill start immediately for the team from Maranello, who after last year’s one-two on the Sakhir track, this time doesn’t even hit the podium and is immediately forced to retire for the first time with Charles Leclerc (engine problems during lap 41 when he was third). The Mercedes finished in fifth (Lewis Hamilton) and seventh place (George Russell), with the other Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in the middle.

Clean start for Verstappen who holds first place without problems, while Perez takes off badly and lets himself be overtaken immediately by a reactive Leclerc, with Sainz who instead fails to surprise the Mexican by remaining in fourth place. Behind are the Mercedes of Hamilton (who gains two positions) and Russell, followed by the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll, who collided in the first few meters of the race but without consequences. The first part of the grand prix it then slipped away without any particular twists even after the first pit-stop waltz, in which the Red Bulls still opt for soft rubber, while the Ferraris turn to the hard compound. However, Leclerc and Sainz have little pace and the Monegasque in a few laps sees Perez reassemble, who takes second place by force during the 26th lap.

The real twist comes during lap 41, when Leclerc’s Ferrari number 16 stalled on the track without power, immediately forcing the Monegasque to make his first retirement of the season. A few laps later an irrepressible Alonso, after overtaking Hamilton, also mocked Sainz by deservedly taking third position by starting to lap on the times of Red Bull. Before the checkered flag little else happens and the positions remain unchanged until the last metre.

«With the first stint on the tires I immediately managed to create a good advantage, then all I did was manage because you never know what can happen. I’m glad I won here too. We have a good race package, then it depends on each track. With this car we can fight anywhere, the team has done a great job and put a great car in our hands,” said Max Verstappen after his first triumph of the season.