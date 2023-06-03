Formula 1 | Verstappen dominated the qualifying sessions of the Spanish GP – several top drivers were struggling

Verstappen took his first pole position in Spain.

Formula Ones World Championship point leader, Red Bull Max Verstappen scored a pole position in the seventh F1 race of the season, the Spanish GP on Sunday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second in qualifying and McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

Verstappen’s pole position is the first in Spain, the fourth of the season and the 24th of his career. He is now tied for 11th place in the all-time pole standings with the F1 legends Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet’s with. Next in the sights are 26 pole positions Mika Hakkinen.

The rains the conditions were difficult at times, and spins and visits to the gravel were seen. And also quite a few surprises: car problems bewitched Ferrari Charles Leclerc was 19th, i.e. last on the previous starting grid, and the mighty team Red Bull Sergio Perez and Mercedes George Russell did not reach the last section, i.e. the top 10. Perez was 11th and Russell 12th.

Alfa Romeo For Valtteri Bottas qualifying also brought disappointment. Bottas was 16th.

“A lot of skating. It’s a shame, because it felt like we had potential,” Bottas described the sad result on the slippery track.