Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’s F1 driver, considered a replacement candidate, signed a long extension contract with his stable

Esteban Ocon will continue as Alpine driver until at least the end of the 2024 season.

French driver Esteban Ocon has signed a three-year extension agreement with its current F1 team Alpine. The stable informed on the follow-up agreement on Wednesday.

Ocon, 24, was previously part of the Mercedes stable’s young drivers program. Mercedes has been said to have chosen its second driver for the 2020 season, Ocon, and to end up holding the seat. Valtteri Bottas between.

Since then, Ocon has been raised at regular intervals as the next Mercedes driver.

“Esteban is one of the drivers who has connections with us even though he is now a full Alpine driver,” Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff stated in May For motorsport.

“We have a good relationship with Alpine. Naturally, Valtteri is our driver today and Lewis is our driver today, and what is next year is next year. ”

Ocon has achieved 12 World Championship points this season, placing him in 12th place in the World Championships for Drivers.

Second a strong candidate for Bottas ’position has been the Williams driver George Russell, 23, who is still a member of the Mercedes Academy.

The F1-Insider website and Sky Italia said on Tuesday that there would be an exchange between Russell and Bottas for the 2022 season.

According to media reports, Russell would Lewis Hamilton as a teammate for Mercedes, and Bottas would reciprocally move to the Williams team, where he began his F1 career.