Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’s essence exudes the joy of driving: “A really cool way to do things”

Bottas drove his third points of the season in Imola.

24.4. 18:27

Alfa Romeon Valtteri Bottas drove a great race weekend in Imola and brought his car to fifth place in the Sunday race.

Bottas is currently eighth in the World Series with 22 points, and only six points ahead is Mercedes Lewis Hamilton.

On Sunday, Hamilton was 13th, and Bottas battled the team’s second driver George Russellin with fourth place. Russell was stronger in this fight, but Bottas glowed with his car and feeling after the race. Bottas’ car got a little hit in the opening round of the race, but survived in fright.

“Fortunately, nothing broke down, a pretty strong car has apparently been built. I don’t think the hit had a terrible effect on driving, ”Bottas said in an interview with V Sport.

“There was momentum, I was able to press from start to finish. Didn’t quite get to the strike distance (from Russell). In the last laps, the tires started to run out and the car skated more. ”

Bottas ’early season has brought rankings 5, 6 and 8 as well as one interruption. The joy of driving shines from the essence of a man.

“The whole race was full. The car sits in my hand and I really enjoy it. Really cool things to do, great to let go. ”