Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’s car engine overheated: “Never before has this been the case”

Bottas said in an interview with Viaplay that the good pace of the early season has been somewhat surprising.

Formula The second race of the first season on the Saudi Arabia Jeddah track ended with a Finnish race Valtteri Bottas huge disappointment. Bottas was clearly driving for World Cup points, but less than 20 laps before the end, the car froze.

“The temperatures on the plane started to rise a little quietly and then suddenly a lot,” Bottas said in an interview with Viaplay.

Bottas went to the depot to try to see if anything could be done.

“It was there to see if there was any rubbish in the cooling, but there was nothing. I continued, but the heat just went up and had to be stopped so that the engine wouldn’t go because of it. Too bad it was a good race by then. ”

Bottas said in an Alfa Romeo recording that “this has never been the case before”.

“We’re investigating.”

Bottas emphasized that before the problems the pace was quite good and everyone could fight.

“Sixth place would have been quite realistic but useless to juggle. The pace was similar to that in Bahrain. Yes, those points are still coming. ”

Bottas also admitted that he’s even a little surprised at the pace of the early season. The opening race took sixth place.

“The starting point for this season was that this [nopeus] would be the best scenario. The development work must be visible somewhere. ”

Bottas is now ranked nineth with eight points in two World Championship points.

World Cup series at the forefront continues Ferrari Charles Leclerc, which was second after Sunday after a hard race. Leclerc has 45 points.

“It wasn’t enough today, but Mr. Jestas, I really enjoyed the race. The race was hard but fair. Every race should be like this. I would have liked to win today, ”Leclerc said in a track interview after the race.

A few laps before the end of the top and finally the victory of the Red Bull Max Verstappen also stressed that there was a tough race for the top spot.

“They [Ferrari] were quick to bend and we straight. I’m really pleased that we finally got the opening kick for the season, ”Verstappen said, referring to the Bahrain race a week ago, where both Red Bulls had to suspend at the very end of the race.

Reigning world champion Verstappen is now third in the World Cup with 25 points. He is ahead of Ferrari Carlos Sainz33 points.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton is in the World Championships points Fifth, 16 points.

The F1 season will continue in two weeks in Melbourne, Australia.

