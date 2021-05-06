Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas was disgusted by the rumors: “Horse shit is always on the move”

Bottas ’Mercedes deal covers this season, but the Daily Mail reported that the stable could kick this off before the end of this season.

Formula the Finnish driver of the number one Mercedes stable Valtteri Bottas rumors of a “horse shit” are rumored in the British media that Mercedes could show him the door in the middle of this season.

Bottas is a lost teammate To Lewis Hamilton in each of the three races run so far this season, and in World Championship points, he has missed 37 points from top man-Hamilton.

The story offers Bottas a place for Williams To George Russell.

“I know I’m not being replaced in the middle of the season. This stable doesn’t do that. I have a contract for this year, and I think there’s only one stable in F1 that does that. And that’s not us. So there’s no pressure on me, because I know where to go, ”Bottas said of Autosport’s by.

“Horse shit is always on the move, but it belongs to that species.”

Bottaksella is two of the three races of the season and an interruption in Imola, when in a battle with crash Russell for ninth place ended the Finnish race.

But while the gap with Hamilton has already stretched, Bottas believes the torsion between teammates is anything but over.

“There are still 20 races left through, meaning there are a huge number of points to be awarded and I have not given up on my goal (world championship). Hard work bears fruit, so I believe, so I will continue to work and believe in (the future). I know there will be more results. ”