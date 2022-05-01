Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas tested Miami’s F1 track with a simulator, which has now been brought “water” into the eye-catching boat dock

Bottas estimates that there are at least a few overtaking points on the track.

Formula the number one race next weekend will be run in Miami, Florida, where no F1 races have been held before. The temporary course is built around the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins by the NFL team.

Because the track is new to all drivers, the driving has been tested with simulators, he says Motorsport. The track receives a lot of praise from drivers, including Alfa Romeo From Valtteri Bottaswho “tested” the track with a stable simulator in Hinwil, Switzerland.

“In fact, it was great to see that it looks like a really good track for overtaking.”

Overall, Bottas considered testing the track a positive experience.

“There should be a good race there, the straights are quite long and a few really good overtaking opportunities.”

Bottas also reminded that only the actual driving situation on the track shows what it really is.

“On paper, everything looks good. I am also sure that the event itself will be awesome. ”

Track area builders are also working on special and surprising solutions. HS said from the “port area for yachts” already built alongside the line. Boats had been brought to the scene, but there was nothing like the water in the area from the beginning of the week.

Now there is “water”. In other words, a surface has been installed or painted around the boats that looks like water shimmering in the sun.

Tweet’s comments either laugh at the waterless boat dock or defend it as a “neat” idea that sets Miami apart from other lines.

Maybe Glasjukebox’s tweet sums it all up: “This is awesome. I think nothing is more American than this. It’s top notch, it’s huge, it’s expensive, it’s plastic, it’s great! And the whole world is talking about it. Mission accomplished.”