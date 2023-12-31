Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas' team mate downloads the direct words about the rumors of a team place – “I don't give a shit about the blood”

Zhou Guanyu will continue with Sauber, but there are still rumors.

Formula there are constantly rumors of team positions in the pit of the first teams. One of the recent destinations has been Valtteri Bottas team mate at Sauber (former Alfa Romeo team), i.e. Chinese Zhou Guanyu.

Zhou moved to Alfa Romeo in the same year as Bottas, i.e. 2022. Already at that time, there was speculation that Zhou got the place primarily with the financial support of Chinese companies.

Zhou received a contract extension for the 2023 season and eventually for the next season as well. While the announcement of Bottas' contract for next year was mostly a formality, Zhou's continuation was a question mark for a while. The delay in the signing was suspected to be due to the fact that financial support would no longer come from China.

Now Zhou is knocking those claims down Motorsport.com in the interview.

“It was politics,” says Zhou, noting that it was only about small details in the contract.

Negotiations during Zhou's first choice was to continue with Sauber, where there were also rumors of an F2 series champion Theo Pourchaire.

Zhou says he mostly laughed at all kinds of speculation.

“I don't give a damn about them [huhuista] to be honest. They are like all the other crazy things when I did my first deal.”

Zhou also finds the rumors amusing.

“Even after signing the contract, there are still rumors that someone will take your place. It's pretty funny sometimes.”