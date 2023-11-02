Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas surprised with his blatant style mistake – instead, there is a good reason for not having a mustache

Valtteri Bottas has shaved off his moustache. It caused confusion among fans of the F1 driver, but there was a good explanation for it.

Alfa Romeo ON Finnish driver of the F1 team Valtteri Bottas caused a stir in two ways when he arrived at the formularada in São Paulo, Brazil on Thursday. The first thing to wonder about was that Bottas had shaved off his moustache, even though it’s November.

Bottas grew his mustache a year ago in connection with the Movember campaign. Movember is an international charity campaign in which participating men grow mustaches for the month of November.

“No Valtteri no, no. This was not right,” comments on Bottas’ Instagram account.

“Finally, the baby-faced Valtteri is back,” wrote another comment.

Bottas actually shaved off his moustache, as he is regrowing it In the Movember charity campaign. Bottas is aiming for a pot of 50,000 euros. On Thursday evening at 8 pm, there was a good 500 euros in the bank.

The Movember campaign aims to raise funds and raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer.

Time many people’s attention was also drawn to Bottas’ legs. He was wearing beach sandals and white socks, which, according to many, is the pinnacle of lack of style.

“Socks with sandals! Socks with sandals”, Alfa Romeo’s X account was amazed.

The 21st race of the Formula One season will be held this weekend. A sprint race will be held on Saturday and the actual race on Sunday.