Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas succeeded in Barcelona, ​​Lando Norris to pole position

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas succeeded in Catalonia.

Valtteri Bottas was 12th in qualifying for the Spanish GP at the Barcelona Motor Circuit in Montmeló.

Bottas advanced from the opening section of qualifying sessions after a dry streak of four race weekends. The time trial result is his second best of the season: 10th place in China.

Bottas has beaten his teammate Zhou Guanyun in all time periods of the season (10–0). Zhou was now 15th in qualifying and more than half a second behind Bottas. Neither has any points in the World Series. Sauber is the only zero member of the manufacturers’ series.

McLaren will start Sunday’s race from the pole position Lando Norriswhich beat Red Bull Max Verstappen’s by a scant 0.020 seconds.

Lando Norris (1st) and Lewis Hamilton (3rd) shook hands after qualifying.

The differences between the second and third row drivers were almost non-existent. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton was 0.318 seconds off the lead and George Russell 0.320 seconds. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (+0.348) and Carlos Sainz (+0.353) start the race behind Mersuje.