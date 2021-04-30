Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas started Portimão’s F1 weekend the fastest – Nikita Mazepin nervous for Mick Schumacher: “You could have warned”

The second of Portugal’s first exercises was Max Verstappen.

Mercedes stable Valtteri Bottas started Formula One World Championship Series in the third fastest time of weekend practice. In Portugal, Bottas toured the Portimão track just faster than Red Bull Max Verstappen.

Bottas had the best lap time of 1.19,648, leaving Verstappen with 0.025 seconds. Third was Verstappen’s teammate at the end of the rehearsals Sergio Perez (–0.198).

The fourth was Ferrari’s Monaco driver Charles Leclerc, which was 0.236 seconds below the pace of Bottas. Bottas’ teammate leading the World Cup series Lewis Hamilton was the fifth of the exercises, 0.319 seconds slower than Bota.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was the 15th of the exercises. He was 1,733 seconds behind Bottas.

In the first the slowest in the exercises was the Haas team Nikita Mazepin, who was nervous about his teammate To Mick Schumacher. Mazepin was leaving for a quick lap when Schumacher had already done one quick lap and was leaving for another fast lap, but didn’t do it either. Mazepin thus had to brake behind his teammate

“What v … a he does. You could have warned, ”Mazepin shouted at the team radio.

The race engineer informed Mazepin that he was unaware of Schumacher’s plans.

Portimão is the arena of the F1 race for the second time. It came on the calendar last year as the series searched for new tracks in Europe during the corona pandemic.

The second exercises on Friday will be run from 5 pm to 6 pm Finnish time. The third race of the season will run on Sunday.