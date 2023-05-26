Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’ speed accelerated on the Monaco street circuit – Sainz crashed his car into the guardrail

The Formula 1 Monaco GP will be held on Sunday.

26.5. 19:58

Valtteri Bottas drove eighth in the second practice of the Formula 1 Monaco GP on Friday.

The ranking was three places better than in the first practice. In them, the difference to the top was 1.3 seconds, while in the latter he was only a little more than half a second slower than the top.

The fastest of the day was the Dutch leader of the World Championship Max Verstappen, whose Red Bull car lapped the street track in 1:12.462.

Ferrari’s were only about a tenth of a second slower Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. In the first practices, Verstappen’s car had problems and Sainz claimed the first place.

In the second practice, due to a driving error, Sainz broke the front suspension of his car when the car hit the track barrier a quarter of the way before the end. Nevertheless, he was the third fastest in the second practice.

Fernando Alonso, 41, looks to continue his strong season. The Spanish champion finished second and fourth on Friday.

On Saturday, the third practice will be run before the time trials. The competition will be held on Sunday.

Formula One World Series 6/23 race weekend, Monaco GP:

2nd practice: 1) Max Verstappen Holland, Red Bull 1.12.462, 2) Charles Leclerc Monaco, Ferrari 0.065 seconds behind, 3) Carlos Sainz Spain, Ferrari –0.107, 4) Fernando Alonso Spain, Aston Martin –0.220, 5) Lando Norris Britain, McLaren –0.444, 6) Lewis Hamilton Britain, Mercedes –0.498, 7) Sergio Perez Mexico, Red Bull –0.529, 8) Valtteri Bottas Finland, Alfa Romeo –0.588, 9) Pierre Gasly France, Alpine –0.627, 10) Esteban Ocon France, Alpine –0.700.

1st practice sessions: 1) Sainz 1.13.372, 2) Alonso –0.338 3) Hamilton –0.663, 4) Perez –0.666, 5) Leclerc –0.721, 6) Verstappen –0.872, 7) Norris –1.095, 8) Ocon – 1,213, 9) Lance Stroll Canada, Aston Martin, 10) Alexander Albon Thailand, Williams –1,294, 11) Bottas –1,346.

On Saturday, the third practices and qualifying will be held.