Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas slept when George Russell tried to apologize – Kimi Räikkönen has a clear view of what went wrong in the race

Valtteri Bottas’ start to the season has not been desired, as he is only fifth in the World Championship points.

Mercedes Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas declares that he is mentally and physically in perfect shape when the third F1 race of the season is run over the weekend in Portugal.

Bottas and Williams George Russell crashed sharply in the previous race in Imola.

“It’s never nice to be in a situation like that, but it could have gone a lot worse. I am pleased that there were no injuries. In fact, I was at the wheel of a car on Wednesday in Imola trying out the 2022 Pirelli tires, ”Bottas said on Thursday.

According to Bottas, it is impossible to say how competitive Mercedes is in Portuguese gp compared to Red Bull. The third F1 race of the season will run on Sunday.

“We have competed on two very different tracks. As a team, we’ve focused on getting my car in order and getting some improvements on it. “

Bottaksen he has not discussed with Russell since the jury was heard. Russell apologized for the crash on social media and rushed responsibility.

“I heard about his apology and read it. On Monday morning, I missed the call because I was asleep. The matter is past and past. It’s time to move on, ”Bottas said.

The start of Bottas’ season has not been desired, as he is only fifth in the World Championships. The difference between a teammate Lewis to Hamilton is already 28 points. Hamilton leads the World Cup by a point difference from Red Bull To Max Verstappen.

“I want to remind you that only two of the 23 races are behind. My goal for the season is still very clear, and I’m pushing 100% towards it, ”Bottas acknowledged.

Alfa Romeon With Kimi Räikkönen Formula One World Cup scores have been a rare treat in recent years. In Imola, they were coming until the jury punished the Finns with a time penalty. At the same time, Räikkönen fell to 13th place, and the points bag did not accumulate.

Last year in the Portuguese gp, Räikkönen rose from the 16th starting box to sixth in the opening round. Räikkönen faithfully acknowledged the curiosity about whether he had watched the start of last year’s competition again.

“Honestly, I don’t. My son seems to watch it some times. I was in the race so I know what happened. We didn’t end up getting points from the race. I would have switched to a few points in the first round, ”that’s for sure.

Räikkönen says that he enjoys Portimao’s F1 track.

“Last year was the first time here. This is a slightly different track compared to many others: a lot of ups and downs and dark corners. ”

Räikkönen acknowledged briefly what went wrong in Imola.

“We weren’t fast enough.”