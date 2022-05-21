Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas set off a terrible picture: “Tiffany took it”

Bottas sold prints of his famous image, and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Formula the Finnish size of the ones Valtteri Bottas blew up the internet last week when he posted on Instagram a picture of himself swimming in a creek in Colorado.

The back of Nakas polska Bottas attracted an audience (400,000 likes in the picture) and, among other things, an ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton described the image as “one of the best I’ve ever seen”.

Bottas sold prints of his famous image, and the proceeds will be donated to charity. Hamilton also promised to buy the song for his wall. On Saturday, after the time trials of the Spanish gp, the Finnish pilot of Alfa Romeo was allowed to explain the backgrounds to the media.

“The power of social media is miraculous. We received 50,000 euros for a charity in 24 hours with a picture of someone’s butt. It’s crazy, and I don’t really realize it, but we’re doing good at it, ”Bottas said.

“Actually [Bottaksen naisystävä] Tiffany [Cromwell] took it [kuvan]. And [tunnettu urheilukuvaaja] Paul [Ripke] edit it. And the next day we decided to print them out for charity. And then that thing just exploded. ”

