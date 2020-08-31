Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas rose alongside Mika Häkkinen – already the 51st prize: “He was the idol of my youth”

Formula the number one Belgian race on Sunday did not satisfy the Mercedes driver as a race Valtteri Bottasta, but after the race he heard gratifying news. Bottas took his 51st prize in his career in the F1 races.

The figure is the same as with a two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen.

“He [Häkkinen] was the idol of my youth, so it’s great to get to levels with him this way. Sure, he’s best known for his two championships, ”Bottas said in a Mercedes press release.

Bottas still has a long way to go Kimi Räikkönen to the number of prize places: Räikkönen has 103.

Bottas finished second in Belgium with his teammate Lewis Hamilton after. Bottas mentioned in the press release that he had to save tires at the end of the race.

“I started getting similar vibrations as in the final stages of the Silverstone race, when I suffered a tire failure. Tire Saving helped, and I am pleased that this time I did not lose points, “Bottas said.

In Silverstone’s first race, Bottas was left without World Cup points due to a tire failure.

Next weekend in Monza, Bottas already has a chance to overtake Häkkinen in the number of prize places.