Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas reveals that he has considered terminating because of the stable order

The Sochi race in the 2018 season made Bottas think about the meaning of driving.

Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas says it has considered ending in 2018 after the Russian race.

Bottas was driving to victory in Sochi, but had to let his teammate Lewis Hamilton past by stable order.

“That competition was hard to accept. I was pretty angry, ”he commented on Netflix’s Drive to Survive series Motorsport Magazine by.

Bottas says he wondered why he was really driving in F1.

“I was thinking of quitting and surrendering.”

He promised himself that he would no longer submit to stable regulations.

Bottas says there may be an unconscious marching order in the stable with respect to the drivers, even though no one says it in public.

“Sometimes the staff of the stable had to ask themselves if they treated me the same way Lewis did.”

Hamilton also shares his views on the situation of Bottas and winning seven world championships.

“It is difficult to see what I have achieved, but after all, it is of course difficult for Valtter.”

The F1 season opener will run on March 28 in Bahrain.