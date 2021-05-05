Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas received the support he needed from the team manager – this is how Toto Wolff commented on the result: “Maybe I’ll keep my mouth shut next time”

Bottas pointed out last year that he would like more feedback from the team manager.

Formula the team manager of the number one Mercedes team Toto Wolff intends to reconsider saying incentive messages To Valtteri Bottas in the middle of a competition. Wolff encouraged Botta to catch up Max Verstappen in last Sunday’s Portuguese F1 race, and after a while Bottas ’pace slowed down due to sensor problems.

Bottas pointed out last year that he would like more feedback from the team manager. On Sunday, Wolff fulfilled Bottas’ wish.

“Catch him, Valtteri, you have the fastest car,” Wolff told team radio Autosportin by.

“I thought it went well. In fact, it didn’t go well this time. Maybe I need to keep my mouth shut next time, or at least talk to him. ”

Bottas’ pace slowed for a moment and he was five seconds away from Verstappen and could no longer catch up.

“He was really taking him [Verstappenin] caught on, but when I came to team radio, it somehow leveled off. Maybe the same should not be done in the future. ”

Bottas however, after the race, he stated that he was pleased to receive encouraging messages from Wolff.

“Now there have been several times that he has opened the radio and said something. It’s encouraging and it shows that I get encouragement and there’s a passion behind it and it never hurts. ”

Wolff believes Bottas will do better in Barcelona’s F1 race next Sunday.

“We will continue to support him and see what he can do in Barcelona.”

In Portugal, Bottas was third after leaving the race from the pole position. The teammate drove first Lewis Hamilton and second to Verstappen.