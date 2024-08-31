Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’ poor results continued in Monza

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas’ miserable season continued.

Sauber’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas remained in the opening section of the qualifying sessions of the Italian GP of the Formula Ones.

Bottas was 19th in Monza, i.e. the second last of the drivers. Just a teammate, a Chinese Guanyu Zhou was slower than Bottas. Fifteen of the fastest drivers made it to the second section, and ten of them to the third section.

Also Williams’ debut driver, an Argentine Franco Colapinto beat Bottas in qualifying. 21-year-old Colapinto will start Sunday’s race on the 18th.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, who is still without a job for next season, has driven to the finish line in every race of the season, but he hasn’t scored a single point yet. Bottas has finished 13th twice at best.

To the pole position drove a McLaren Lando Norriswho clocked a time of 1:19.327. The pole position was the fourth of the season for the British driver.

The front row was completed by Norris’ teammate with his second place Oscar Piastriwhich was a good tenth of a second behind Norris’ time.

Mercedes completed the top three George Russell.

World Championship leader Red Bull Max Verstappen suffered from problems again, and the Dutchman fell to the seventh frame in qualifying. Verstappen was 0.8 seconds behind Norris’ pole position time.

The 16th race of the season will be held on Sunday.