Thursday, February 22, 2024
Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas participated in a surprising race in the F1 test, where sparks flew

February 22, 2024
Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas participated in a surprising race in the F1 test, where sparks flew

Bottas was ninth fastest on Thursday's test day.

Valtteri Bottas was ninth fastest on the second day of Formula 1's Bahrain tests. Bottas, who only took part in afternoon practice, lapped the track 97 times in his Sauber and was 2.3 seconds behind the Spanish Ferrari driver in his fastest lap. Carlos Sainz from peak time.

of Mexico Sergio Perez was the second fastest of the day for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton. Dutch world champion Max Verstappen did not drive in Thursday's practice.

In the second half of the practice session, Bottas focused on the race simulation, which seemed to go smoothly for Sauber.

Right at the end of the test period, six cars practiced a flying restart and it turned out to be a playful race. The cars were almost side by side for a while, until Hamilton took the lead and McLaren Lando Norris and Bottas followed, flying sparks.

Perez, Alpinen also took part in the race Esteban Ocon and Haas Kevin Magnussenwho admittedly took the situation a little more calmly.

“They're competing with each other, oh hell,” Magnussen said on the team radio.

Formula 1 published a video of the race in X.

Sainz drove the second fastest lap of the day on the softest C4 tire. Most of the other drivers set their best lap times on the medium hard C3 tire.

Tests in Bahrain continue on Friday.

